Law & Order's Mariska Hargitay Had Multiple Auditions For An Iconic Sitcom

For many fans, Mariska Hargitay is defined by a single role: Olivia Benson on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." Hargitay has played the character since 1999, and before that, she was best known for playing Cynthia Hooper in the medical drama "ER." Knowing this, it's easy to picture Hargitay as a drama actor through and through, which makes it all the more surprising to hear that she was once extremely dedicated to making a career in comedy.

Hargitay did, in fact, have an early TV comedy presence, playing the briefly recurring character Kate Conklin on NBC's Jonathan Silverman sitcom "The Single Guy" and appearing on "Seinfeld" as Melissa, an actor auditioning to play Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) in Jerry Seinfeld's show-within-a-show. However, during an appearance on Amy Poehler's podcast "Good Hang," Hargitay revealed that she was also aiming for something much more ambitious than that — namely, a major role on "Friends."

Hargitay shared that at the beginning of her career she went on quite a few comedy auditions. "I did 'Seinfeld' and I did 'Single Guy,' and I tested for 'Friends' so many times ... I think [for] Monica," she said. "I always thought I would end up being on a sitcom or doing comedy."