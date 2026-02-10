Television can make us feel all sorts of feelings, from fear to excitement to joy to sadness. That is one of the great powers of the medium — its ability to get us so invested in storylines and characters that we feel for and with them. Sometimes, experiencing more difficult emotions — anxiety or heartbreak, for example — within the context of a television show can have a cathartic effect, purging us of these feelings from the safety of our living rooms.

In other instances, we want TV watching to be an altogether easy and pleasant experience, keeping us not on the edge of our seats but comfortably settled into our couches with a nice cozy blanket. This kind of programming, which Netflix has in spades, is often called feel-good TV, which alludes to the fact that these shows tend to be more heartwarming than heartbreaking. Folks also refer to these types of series as "comfort shows," which we might return to year after year when we're in need of a warm hug via our television screens. (Or in certain cases, when the seasons change.) We all need shows like these in our lives, and that's where this list comes in. Keep reading to discover our picks for the 10 best feel-good TV shows streaming on Netflix.