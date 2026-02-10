One Piece Season 2 Trailer: The Straw Hat Pirates Face Giants, Dinosaurs, And More Dangers In Netflix Return

Who's ready to set sail for Season 2? We're now exactly one month away from the return of Netflix's "One Piece," whose creator promises that fans' expectations will be "shattered" by what's ahead.

"A parade of Devil Fruit users, a race of giants never before seen, adorable creatures, hard-hitting action, and stunning VFX" are among the highlights fans can expect, according to Eiichiro Oda, creator of the manga upon which the live-action series is based.

That's all on display in the just-released trailer for Season 2, which also offers a first look at some of the fresh faces crossing paths with the Straw Hat Pirates. Watch it below:

Cast members returning for "One Piece" Season 2 include Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Gibson as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Vincent Regan as Monkey D. Garp, Jeff Ward as Buggy the Clown, and Morgan Davies as Koby.

The new season will also introduce a slew of key characters from the manga who have yet to make their live-action debut, including Mikaela Hoover as new Straw Hat Pirate member Tony Tony Chopper, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, and Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0.

Matt Owens and Joe Tracz serve as co-showrunners for Season 2, executive-producing alongside Oda, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, Christoph Schrewe, and Steven Maeda.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for an extended first look at "One Piece" Season 2, which returns on March 10, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.