Heroes Star Zachary Quinto Believes One Character Led To The Show's Demise

Played by Zachary Quinto, Sylar was the ultimate antagonist on "Heroes," one who quickly became a fan favorite during the first season. But despite how beloved the character was, he was never supposed to survive the first year. Quinto revealed as such in 2021 during a panel at the Salt Lake City Comic Convention (via Popverse).

"[Sylar] was written very well, especially in the first season," the actor explained. "Originally, he was only supposed to be on the show for about eight episodes. He was supposed to die in the first season, but people really liked him." As viewers responded well to his vicious villainy, Sylar's popularity convinced the network to push the writers for more. "We got into a territory later on where we were breaking our own rules just to keep the character around," Quinto admitted, "and that's always dangerous."

Despite how well-written Sylar was at the beginning of the show, eventually "Heroes" — which is being rebooted for a second time by Tim Kring — had no idea what to do with him. In the end, the controversial decision was made to redeem the character just ahead of the series finale. "There was a perfectionism and a vulnerability that was around me, feeling abandoned," Quinto further elaborated on his character. "I think that really fueled him and drove him."