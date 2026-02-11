Heroes Star Zachary Quinto Believes One Character Led To The Show's Demise
Played by Zachary Quinto, Sylar was the ultimate antagonist on "Heroes," one who quickly became a fan favorite during the first season. But despite how beloved the character was, he was never supposed to survive the first year. Quinto revealed as such in 2021 during a panel at the Salt Lake City Comic Convention (via Popverse).
"[Sylar] was written very well, especially in the first season," the actor explained. "Originally, he was only supposed to be on the show for about eight episodes. He was supposed to die in the first season, but people really liked him." As viewers responded well to his vicious villainy, Sylar's popularity convinced the network to push the writers for more. "We got into a territory later on where we were breaking our own rules just to keep the character around," Quinto admitted, "and that's always dangerous."
Despite how well-written Sylar was at the beginning of the show, eventually "Heroes" — which is being rebooted for a second time by Tim Kring — had no idea what to do with him. In the end, the controversial decision was made to redeem the character just ahead of the series finale. "There was a perfectionism and a vulnerability that was around me, feeling abandoned," Quinto further elaborated on his character. "I think that really fueled him and drove him."
Sylar was easily one of the most memorable characters on Heroes
If you don't remember a ton about "Heroes," it was one of the most addictive shows at the time — and Sylar was definitely its coolest villain. Although it was essentially a superhero drama, the series often felt much deeper (if admittedly sensationalistic) due to its characterization and intriguing writing, especially compared to many of the other superhero programs that premiered in the next decade. In its early years, the vibe of "Heroes" was a lot closer to the early "X-Men" movies more than anything we were introduced to in the 2010s — and that includes the "Heroes Reborn" revival.
Besides the compelling writing, the terrific cast — including Milo Ventimiglia, Hayden Panettiere, Ali Larter, and Adrian Pasdar, among others — certainly contributed to the show's rapidly growing popularity. As "Heroes'" primary baddie, Sylar was of particular note due to his terrifying kinetic powers and ability to steal the powers of others. Quinto played the part with a cold ruthlessness, cunning manipulation, and high intelligence that made the character extremely formidable.
Despite his excellent performances in movies like "Star Trek" and "Margin Call," Quinto's work on "Heroes" remains arguably his most memorable, even if he overstayed his welcome. Perhaps if the NBC series had the guts to kill off Sylar in the first season, the show would be included on our list of the best superhero shows of all time.