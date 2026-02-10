Casting News: P!NK Hosts Kelly Clarkson Show, Colin Firth Joins Apple Series, And More

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" will temporarily become "The P!NK Show" for one week in March.

Grammy-winning singer P!NK has been tapped to guest-host "The Kelly Clarkson Show" beginning March 2. She'll preside over a week of episodes in honor of Women's History Month, including conversations that "celebrate women's achievements, resilience and impact across music, culture and community," per the official announcement.

"The only thing that bums me out about P!NK hosting a week of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' is that I'm not going to be able to be there to watch her," Clarkson said in a statement. "I have been a fan for so long and have always been inspired by her music and her person. I love her!"

As reported earlier this month, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" will end with its current seventh season, as Clarkson has opted to step away to prioritize her children. New episodes will continue to air through Fall 2026, with other guest hosts to be announced throughout the year.