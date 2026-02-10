Casting News: P!NK Hosts Kelly Clarkson Show, Colin Firth Joins Apple Series, And More
"The Kelly Clarkson Show" will temporarily become "The P!NK Show" for one week in March.
Grammy-winning singer P!NK has been tapped to guest-host "The Kelly Clarkson Show" beginning March 2. She'll preside over a week of episodes in honor of Women's History Month, including conversations that "celebrate women's achievements, resilience and impact across music, culture and community," per the official announcement.
"The only thing that bums me out about P!NK hosting a week of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' is that I'm not going to be able to be there to watch her," Clarkson said in a statement. "I have been a fan for so long and have always been inspired by her music and her person. I love her!"
As reported earlier this month, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" will end with its current seventh season, as Clarkson has opted to step away to prioritize her children. New episodes will continue to air through Fall 2026, with other guest hosts to be announced throughout the year.
In other casting news...
* Oscar winner Colin Firth will star opposite Jack Lowden in Apple TV's forthcoming "Berlin Noir" adaptation, based on Philip Kerr's series of novels. Per Deadline, Firth will play Paul Lohser, a brilliant but prickly detective with the Berlin Police and an unlikely mentor to Lowden's Bernie Gunther.
* Callum Vinson ("Chucky") has been cast in Prime Video's "God of War" series as the young god Atreus, son of Ryan Hurst's Kratos.
* Season 2 of Netflix's "Untamed," starring Eric Bana, has added Shea Whigham ("Boardwalk Empire") and Kelly Hu ("Arrow") to its cast, Deadline reports.
* In pilot casting news: Parker Young ("United States of Al") and Helen J Shen (Broadway's "Maybe Happy Ending") have joined the CBS comedy "Eternally Yours" (per Deadline), about two long-married vampires who struggle to accept the human that their daughter is dating; and Rhys Darby ("Our Flag Means Death") has landed a lead role in the CBS comedy "Regency," centered on the upper-middle class Tillbrook family as they navigate life, love, and scandal in 19th-century England.