Survivor EP Matt Van Wagenen Talks Future Returnees Seasons And The One Player He Couldn't Get Back For Season 50

The following interview was conducted on location in Fiji just hours after the "Survivor 50" marooning.

Watching the cast of "Survivor" Season 50 take their first steps in the sand, the energy was palpable. The starting gun on the show's first returnees run in 10 seasons was about to blast off and this mix of old-school icons and new era rising stars was fired up and ready for carnage.

It was my first trip to Fiji for "Survivor," but for executive producer Matt Van Wagenen, it wasn't his first rodeo. Not by a long shot. Signing on in Season 14 ("Survivor: Fiji"), the EP recalls just how special the show was from his very first minutes on set. "I remember [my] first day watching this group work, these hundreds of people, everyone knowing their roles and just seeing it happen. It's just awe-inspiring," he tells TVLine.

This "Survivor"-loving journalist can now co-sign that sentiment and confirm that the awe is still alive and thriving in Fiji. After watching the crew film the season's first scene and challenge (see it all go down on CBS February 25 at 8/7c), I hopped a boat from Castaway Island (the actual filming site of Tom Hanks' "Castaway") to Mana, the show's base camp where hundreds of crew members live, eat, and greet each other like family. It's there where I sit down with Van Wagenen, a man who's not just a reality TV EP, but a true fan of the show himself — he even has Jason Siska's stick from "Micronesia" in his office! In our chat below, he walks us through inviting the largest cast the show has ever seen to Fiji (which meant expanding the show's already massive operation), and details everything that goes into his day-to-day role as a producer living behind-the-scenes in paradise. He also weighs in on whether fans will have to wait six more years for another returning players season.

TVLINE | "Survivor 50" is off and running! How are you feeling about the cast overall and what's to come?

MATT VAN WAGENEN | I love the cast. There's a lot of voices in it, but I was one of the voices, so these are people who I've wanted to see play over the years. I think it's a great mixture of all the different eras and different types of players. The truth is there were a lot of people who could have filled these spots, but as we talked to them there was just — and not to say that anyone else doesn't have these characteristics — but they all had some joy in their heart about playing and I think today, I don't know how you felt, but watching them today kind of spoke to that. The reverence they have for the game, for the excitement they have, and just for the energy and joy, the love of it. That was really, to me, palpable today at the marooning.

TVLINE | Was there any particular player who, in your opinion, was the one who got away?

I'll tell you one person who I wanted to see play and who said no. We probably asked him five times, and that's John Cochran. I wanted Cochran to play. He's one of my all-time favorites and he has all the things we were looking for. He hasn't played in a while, so he's got an interesting story. He's a different person than he was the last time he played. It's been like 13 years. He brings an energy and excitement. He's a one-name player. He kind of has everything and he's one of my favorite people to ever play the game. I asked him, almost jokingly, during the "Survivor 49" finale when I saw him. I said, 'OK, is it too late? Can you play 50?' And he's like, 'I don't wanna do it. I don't. I can't do it. I left on the perfect note. I don't want to foul that up,' but he's someone who I would have loved to have seen play.

TVLINE | As an executive producer, what's the anticipation like the night before a marooning?

You know what's funny? I said this to people this morning. Usually I'm eerily calm. Sometimes it's the best sleep I have the whole season. Not this time. I was tossing and turning. I woke up like five times. There was a big rainstorm and windstorm last night. Maybe that was part of it, but I had a different anticipation this time than I've had leading into the season. I don't know if I can explain it myself. There's so much expectation. There's so much nervous energy. This is probably a little too in the weeds, but this is a little bit of a longer pre-week than we normally have because of all the press and everything leading up to this. So the anticipation is felt. We felt it. This has been a season in the making for well over a year, so we've been waiting for this moment. There's been a lot of questions and anticipation, so the night before, to answer your question, this season, didn't sleep well. Very, very excited. Very nervous, which over the last few years has not been a familiar feeling.

