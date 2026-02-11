Kay Scarpetta's got another case to crack. Or is it the same one?

Prime Video's "Scarpetta," based on the Patricia Cornwell bestsellers and starring Nicole Kidman, is set to premiere on the streamer Wednesday, March 11, and now, we finally have our first footage.

Kidman stars as the titular medical examiner who returns to her hometown where she began her career and "resumes her former position while investigating a grisly murder," per the official synopsis. "As Scarpetta pursues justice, she must navigate complicated relationships, including the fraught dynamic with her sister Dorothy Farinelli, confront long-held professional and personal grudges, and face secrets that threaten to unravel everything she's built."

In the trailer (embedded above), two timelines unfold as a potential serial killer evades capture over the course of decades. As Kidman's Kay hopes for a second chance, she gets sucked back in by two female victims with the same head wound — and from the looks of the clip, she just might be biting off more than she can chew.

Jamie Lee Curtis ("The Bear") co-stars as Kay's sister Dorothy, with Bobby Cannavale ("Boardwalk Empire") as Detective Pete Marino, Simon Baker ("The Mentalist") as FBI profiler Benton Wesley, and Ariana DeBose ("Schmigadoon!") as Kay's niece Lucy Watson. Rosy McEwen ("Black Mirror") plays a young Kay in the 1990s. Liz Sarnoff ("Barry") serves as writer and showrunner.

Watch the video above (and see some photos below), then tell us: Will you be tuning in to "Scarpetta"?

