Gunsmoke: Dennis Weaver's Chester Exit Explained

Easily one of the best Western shows of all time, "Gunsmoke" ran for a remarkable 20 seasons on CBS between 1955 to 1975. In addition to James Arness' Marshal Matt Dillon, one of the show's most beloved characters was his sidekick, Chester Goode, played by TV legend Dennis Weaver. His portrayal immediately beguiled audiences, who admired his endearing loyalty and Old West twang. Weaver played Chester for nearly a decade throughout the first nine seasons, but eventually the Dodge City staple moved on down the dusty trail.

Although Weaver knew that "Gunsmoke" — which recently made streaming history — was reliable work with a decent paycheck, he decided to leave the show on his own accord before the ninth season wrapped in 1964. Chester Goode may have been a staple of "Gunsmoke" (one that won him an Emmy), but the show soon proved that it could survive without him. In a 2002 interview with the Television Academy Foundation, Weaver explained his exit from the popular Western. "I'd done the show for nine years," he explained. "I'd pretty much exhausted all creative possibilities with the character, and I just wanted to do something else."

For Weaver, it was finally time to move on. Rather than sticking around Dodge as a limping deputy forever, he wanted to grow as an actor, tackling different characters in the process. "I know it was risky doing that because a lot of actors did the same thing and really disappeared," he admitted. Nevertheless, he found instant work on shows like "Kentucky Jones" and "Gentle Ben" before nabbing a bigger role as a Western-inspired lawman.