The Bones Character You Likely Forgot The Boys Star Laz Alonso Played

During its 12-year tenure on Fox, "Bones" featured some impressive guest stars ranging from established veterans to up-and-coming actors who would go on to do great things. The series nabbed everyone from Betty White to Stephen Fry to even Freddie Prinze Jr., but it also highlighted several stars in the making. This included "The Boys'" very own Laz Alonso, who showed up for a brief role in the first season's "The Man in the Wall."

While Alonso is perhaps best known for playing Marvin T. Milk (aka "Mother's Milk") in the aforementioned Prime Video drama, back in 2005, he tended to tackle smaller roles on shows like "Bones." Though his "Bones" Season 1 role didn't exactly have a ton of screen time, the future star proved he had the chops to stand beside David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel long before he found his way to the superhero genre.