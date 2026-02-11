The Bones Character You Likely Forgot The Boys Star Laz Alonso Played
During its 12-year tenure on Fox, "Bones" featured some impressive guest stars ranging from established veterans to up-and-coming actors who would go on to do great things. The series nabbed everyone from Betty White to Stephen Fry to even Freddie Prinze Jr., but it also highlighted several stars in the making. This included "The Boys'" very own Laz Alonso, who showed up for a brief role in the first season's "The Man in the Wall."
While Alonso is perhaps best known for playing Marvin T. Milk (aka "Mother's Milk") in the aforementioned Prime Video drama, back in 2005, he tended to tackle smaller roles on shows like "Bones." Though his "Bones" Season 1 role didn't exactly have a ton of screen time, the future star proved he had the chops to stand beside David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel long before he found his way to the superhero genre.
Laz Alonso's Bones part helped move his career forward
When "The Man in the Wall" — in which Boreanaz's Agent Seeley Booth and Deschanel's Dr. Temperance Brennan investigate a mummified man found inside the wall of a nightclub — first aired, Alonso had been acting for at least five years. In that time, he managed to secure recurring roles on the medical drama "Providence," the legal drama "The Practice," and the UPN sitcom "One on One," as well as guest appearances on "NCIS," "CSI: Miami," and "Entourage." Of course, when he appeared on "Bones," the show wasn't a major hit yet.
Soon after "Bones," the actor found himself appearing in more movies, including "Fast & Furious," and "Avatar." Now, as a leader of the anti-superhero squad in "The Boys," he's also conquered the small screen.