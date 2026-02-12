R.I.P., James Van Der Beek: Krysten Ritter, Busy Philipps, And More Co-Stars Pay Tribute To The Dawson's Creek Star
Those who worked alongside James Van Der Beek during his more than 30 years in showbiz are remembering the "Dawson's Creek" star as a "beautiful human inside and out" following his death Wednesday.
The 48-year-old actor had been ill with colorectal cancer, a diagnosis he announced in November 2024. "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning," his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, wrote in an Instagram caption Wednesday. "He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."
Soon after news broke of his death, Van Der Beek's former co-stars began posting their memories of him. Krysten Ritter, who starred with Van Der Beek on "Don't Trust the B—- in Apt. 23," shared on Instagram: "Really hard news today. Beautiful human inside and out. Smart, funny, empathic, kind, talented and just pure magic. I'm so grateful for our friendship and so heartbroken. All my love goes out to his amazing wife Kimberly and their children. Love you so much James and fake James." (Van Der Beek played a fictionalized version of himself on the ABC sitcom.)
Busy Philipps, who played Joey's college roommate Audrey Liddell on "Dawson's Creek," added on Instagram: "My heart is deeply hurting for all of us today... James Van Der Beek was one in a billion, and he will be forever missed, and I don't know what else to say. I am just so so sad. He was my friend and I loved him and I'm so grateful for our friendship all these years."
Van Der Beek's TV mom honored him as well
Mary-Margaret Humes, who played Dawson's mother Gail Leery on "Dawson's Creek," remembered her TV son on Instagram: "Rarely am I at a loss for words... today would be the exception. James, my gracious warrior, you fought a hard battle against all odds with such quiet strength and dignity. I will always love and admire you for that. Our last conversations... merely a few days ago... are forever sitting softly in my heart for safekeeping. To our extended 'Dawson's Creek' family of friends... please be respectful of our silences at the moment as Beautiful Kimberly and family have asked for peaceful privacy for now."
Emma Slater, who was paired with Van Der Beek on "Dancing With the Stars" as his pro partner in Season 28, added a comment to his wife Kimberly's Instagram post: "I'm so devastated. He is and will always be family to me. Love you so much, James. The man that you are, you can be proud of. So grateful that I got to be there to say goodbye to you."
Sarah Michelle Gellar — who starred in another wildly popular '90s show on The WB, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" — chimed in on Kimberly's post as well: "I'm so sad for your beautiful family. While James' legacy will always live on, this is a huge loss to not just your family but the world. F**k Cancer."
Chad Michael Murray, who starred on The WB/CW's "One Tree Hill," also paid tribute in a comment: "Sending love and light to your beautiful family. James was a giant. We're so so so sorry for what you're going through. His words, art and humanity inspired all of us — he inspired us to be better in all ways. God bless you guys."