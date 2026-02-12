R.I.P., James Van Der Beek: Krysten Ritter, Busy Philipps, And More Co-Stars Pay Tribute To The Dawson's Creek Star

Those who worked alongside James Van Der Beek during his more than 30 years in showbiz are remembering the "Dawson's Creek" star as a "beautiful human inside and out" following his death Wednesday.

The 48-year-old actor had been ill with colorectal cancer, a diagnosis he announced in November 2024. "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning," his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, wrote in an Instagram caption Wednesday. "He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

Soon after news broke of his death, Van Der Beek's former co-stars began posting their memories of him. Krysten Ritter, who starred with Van Der Beek on "Don't Trust the B—- in Apt. 23," shared on Instagram: "Really hard news today. Beautiful human inside and out. Smart, funny, empathic, kind, talented and just pure magic. I'm so grateful for our friendship and so heartbroken. All my love goes out to his amazing wife Kimberly and their children. Love you so much James and fake James." (Van Der Beek played a fictionalized version of himself on the ABC sitcom.)

Busy Philipps, who played Joey's college roommate Audrey Liddell on "Dawson's Creek," added on Instagram: "My heart is deeply hurting for all of us today... James Van Der Beek was one in a billion, and he will be forever missed, and I don't know what else to say. I am just so so sad. He was my friend and I loved him and I'm so grateful for our friendship all these years."