The Masked Singer Clips Owl's Wings On Twilight Night — See Who's Under Every Season 14 Mask
"The Masked Singer" celebrated Valentine's Day early on February 10 with "Twilight Night," an entire evening themed to Stephenie Meyer's classic tale of girl meets vampire, werewolf wants girl, girl marries vampire while werewolf ends up imprinting upon their child.
Christina Perri kicked off the night with a performance of her "Twilight" theme "A Thousand Years," joined by a trio of dancers standing in for vampire Edward, human-turned-vampire Bella, and werewolf Jacob. It was a full-blown millennial fever dream, and it was truly a sight to behold.
Then came the performances from this week's contestants: Cat Witch began with Bruno Mars' "It Will Rain," 14 Karat Carrot gave us Gloria Jones' "Tainted Love," Sting Ray channeled Ed Sheeran with "Bad Habits," and Owl hooted his way through Billy Idol's "White Wedding." The audience voted Owl and Sting Ray into the bottom two, forcing them to face off to the tune of Pat Benatar's "Love Is a Battlefield."
In the end, Owl was eliminated — and the judges were way off. Ted Danson? Kurt Russell? Dennis Quaid?! All terrible guesses. As TVLine correctly predicted, the feathered contestant revealed himself to be country icon Billy Ray Cyrus. Aw, sweet niblets!
With Cyrus unmasked, we're now left with nine mystery contestants this season. So, who's hiding in those costumes? Read on for a breakdown of everything we know, including our best guesses for their top-secret identities, then drop a comment with your own theories below.
Who is 14 Karat Carrot?
"Ninja Turtles Night" clues: This New York City vegetable now plays by the rules, but he used to be big-time trouble. He was even locked up at one point, with no hope for a bright future. So he decided to clean up his act, and it's been blue skies ever since. "I made a few bad judgment calls when I was younger, but now I'm living the golden life," he told the judges during their first meeting.
"Twilight Night" clues: Carrot says he met his wife when they were both 18 and he spotted her across campus. Unfortunately, their first interaction was "fiery," as they didn't quite see eye to eye. But he discovered that the way to her heart was by serenading her, and they've been together ever since. New visual clues included a basket with a "family of vegetables," the number three, a "winning image," a boom box, roses, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "They told me to shoot for the stars," Carrot says. "And I landed on one in Hollywood."
TVLine's guess: Full disclosure, we were convinced that 14 Karat Carrot was Bobby Brown, and we maintain that most of the clues still line up. The only catch? We forgot that Brown was already on "The Masked Singer" as the Crab back in Season 5. So our new prediction is — wait for it — Judge Greg Mathis! Yes, the syndicated TV judge. Not only does he have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but he and his now-wife went to college together, and he spent time in county jail in his younger days. That's enough to convince us.
Who is Crane?
"Clueless Night" clues: The '90s represent everything that Crane does, and she does it all — primetime TV, movies, and billions of streams. The feathered female has "crossed wings" with big names like Janet Jackson, Michelle Obama, and Angelina Jolie. She feels unseen at time, which shatters her confidence. As for visual clues, Crane's first package included a jar of sugar, a diamond, a nutcracker, little paper cranes, and ballet slippers. "I'm not one to shy away from center stage," she said about the slippers.
TVLine's guess: Our first guess was Solange Knowles, and while the clues really added up there, we're now inclined to go with Normani. Not only has she studied ballet and other forms of dance from a young age, but she also performed with Fifth Harmony at the 2015 White House Easter Egg Roll. Plus, here's a photo of Normani meeting Jolie at the 2015 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.
Who is Eggplant?
"Fear Night" clues: In his political-themed package, Eggplant convinced viewers why we should vote for him, including his "five decades worth of experience playing in many fields." He also says he stands up for the people. ("I represent the doctors, ship captains, and a whole lot of lovers.") He also promises endorsements from several of the famous people with whom he has schmoozed, including Jason Bateman, Jack Nicholson, and Clint Eastwood. One last clue? Just one word: "Broadway."
"Red, White & Clue Night" clues: Eggplant received a personal invitation from Quincy Jones to attend the legendary recording of "We Are the World," where Michael Jackson allegedly told him, "I love your music. I love your voice. Keep doing your thing." His bonus clue was a bottle of hot sauce because, as he said, "Some say my success has been 'hot, hot, hot," and I think this bottle says it best."
TVLine's guess: Crazy or not, our gut told us that Eggplant was Sting (the "Fear Night" clues aligned!), but he was not present at the recording of "We Are the World." You know who was, though? "Melrose Place" star slash recording artist Jack Wagner, who has been on Broadway multiple times. In case you're still not convinced, Wagner recalled receiving a huge compliment from the Prince of Pop in this interview, which aligns perfectly with Eggplant's story.
Who is Galaxy Girl?
Season Premiere clues: From a young age, Galaxy Girl was "on top of the world," accepted to the best schools on scholarship, and the youngest on stage — all before she could drive. Perfection was never her thing, however, so she walked away from all of that. Despite being "lost in the background" for years, she always believed she was meant for something more, so she worked her butt off — and her eventual rise was nothing short of "meteoric."
"Ninja Turtles Night" clues: People have tried to control Galaxy Girl's every move, but she has always resisted, like when she dramatically changed her look the night before one of her biggest shoots without telling anyone. She got the last laugh, though, because she shoot went "global" and became iconic.
TVLine's guess: We recognized Ashlee Simpson's voice the moment she sang in the premiere, but her first round of clues didn't really add up. Then came "Ninja Turtles Night," during which she recalled secretly switching up her look before a big shoot — and who could forget Simpson's dramatic transformation from blonde to black? Just thinking about it makes us want to revisit "Autobiography."
Who is High Voltage?
"Fear Night" clues: When High Voltage began his career, his biggest fear was the idea of having to "blend in," as he feels you have to get "a little crazy" to draw a lot of attention. He was always more interested in being a leader in his field, so he listened to his gut, and "billions" took notice. ("Suddenly, everyone was plugged in!") According to the contestant, he's been called "a patriot" and "a revolutionary," as he's "changing the fabric of American culture." One final clue? "The Rose Bowl."
"Red, White & Clue Night" clues: High Voltage's dad emigrated to the United States with a passion for science, and his mom is a poet. Growing up, he lived the full American experience: "Slurpees in the summer, Van Halen on repeat, MTV on full blast — and then, boom, we're in the backyard spit roasting a goat for a family cookout." He never guessed he'd go on to become a "national icon." His final clue was a guitar, which he said he's had by his side since he was 13, because success "comes from finding your rhythm and sticking to it."
TVLine's guess: The judges aren't even considering him, so we'll throw his name out there — could this be podcaster Theo Von? He has a massive audience all over the country, he got his start on MTV, his father moved to the U.S. from Nicaragua, and as the judges suspect, Von is reportedly a ginger. A lot of people want to believe that this is John Travolta or Tom Brady, but at the very least, neither of their fathers were born in other countries.
Who is Pangolin?
"Red, White & Clue Night" clues: Where Pangolin is from is "rich with American history," and everyone is obsessed with sports. Growing up, her football-obsessed dad would even quiz her on games and stats. After seeing a halftime show with her high school boyfriend, Pangolin decided she wanted to do that someday. He said it would never happen, so she dumped him and became the "halftime queen." Her bonus clue was the word "winner" because, as she explained, "My first big win was more than a dream come true. It was proof that passion and hard work can really pay off." Additional visual clues included a "no glass" sign and an astronaut holding a scepter.
TVLine's guess: A lot of viewers seem to think that Rachel Platten is hiding under this costume, and some of the clues definitely line up. Her dad is obsessed with football, and she has songs called "Astronauts" and "Broken Glass," which were both alluded to in her first clue package. She also grew up in Newton Centre, Massachusetts, which is said to be rich with American history.
Who is Pugcasso?
Season Premiere clues: According to Pugcasso, he was originally supposed to take over his family's business, "but sometimes you have to color outside of the lines." Emboldened to forge his own path in life, Pugcasso threw his hat into the ring in a major competition... and won! He considers himself to be a very private person — er, dog — and has never worn anything close to the costume he's currently rocking on "The Masked Singer."
"Clueless Night" clues: Pugcasso comes from a small town, where he met the love of his life. Their courtship was like a rom-com until a tour forced him to leave her behind... except it didn't! His other half surprised him at the airport and joined him on tour so they wouldn't be separated. As he says, she keeps him grounded.
TVLine's guess: OK, hear us out — could Pugcasso be "American Idol" Season 11 winner Phillip Phillips? Not only did he work at his family's pawn shop before auditioning for "Idol," but his biggest song is "Home," hence the home base. And Pugcasso can sing! As for his relationship, Phillips met his now-wife when they were just 18 years old, and Pugcasso's romance is definitely giving that.
Who is Snow Cone?
Season Premiere clues: Snow Cone has always believed she was destined for stardom, and woefully misunderstood. She started out modeling boots as a child, then got her big break when she landed a role on "one of TV's hottest shows." However, one moment "spoiled everything," and Snow Cone suddenly found herself "kicked to the curb." She still can't believe what the headlines said about her at the time, which she claims were "all lies." She's been trying to shake that public image ever since.
"Clueless Night" clues: Snow Cone poured her heart and soul into her debut album, and she allegedly turned down a record deal with David Foster. Unfortunately, no one bought it. One last clue was "rebooting," because no matter how much life has taken from Snow Cone, she always keeps going for the sake of her husband and kids.
TVLine's guess: As unabashed fans of her 2010 debut album "Superficial," we knew this was "The Hills" star Heidi Montag from her first note. Jenny McCarthy thought she was clever, guessing that the "CO" boots were actually hinting at "The OC," but no — it stands for Colorado, aka Montag's home state. The male snow cone salesman who keeps hyping her up during her performances is clearly Montag's husband Spencer Pratt.
Who is Stingray?
Season Premiere clues: According to Stingray, he's everywhere, "from Michelin to the Met Gala." In addition to being a self-proclaimed party boy, Stingray also confirmed that he's a nepo baby, looking back fondly on the "amazing" parties his mom used to host, with guests including Michael Jackson, Luther Vandross, and Stevie Wonder. After his performance, Nick Cannon immediately knew who he was, saying that it's definitely a friend of his.
"Ninja Turtles Night" clues: Hollywood is full of sharks, but Stingray kept his head on straight because he had an oracle at home — his mother. She's someone who "changed the world," and he feels comfortable going to her about everything from family to his career.
"Twilight Night" clues: When it came time to propose to his now-wife in a tropical locale, Sting Ray was surprised to see a tarantula the size of her head. Fortunately, she said yes! Additional visual clues included a fish tank with a basketball, a witch hat, a coconut drink, and a cat. For his bonus clue, he received a phone call from his wife, whose voice was disguised.
TVLine's guess: As we've been saying since the premiere, this one has got to be Evan Ross, son of disco diva Diana Ross. Even better, he's married to Ashlee Simpson, whom we believe is hiding under this season's Galaxy Girl costume!
Which Season 14 contestants have already been revealed?
Prior to Billy Ray Cyrus' reveal as the Owl, seven contestants from "The Masked Singer" Season 14 have been revealed thus far — or eight, if you count the Croissants as two people. Here's a breakdown of everyone who's been unmasked:
* We didn't even get a chance to guess the identity of Cat Witch this season; prior to the show's premiere, we knew that Disney star Kylie Cantrall would be competing as the magical minx.
* The first contestant eliminated after the season premiere (January 7) was Googly Eyes, who was revealed to be former baseball pro David "Big Papi" Ortiz.
* The Croissants were also eliminated in the premiere, but it wasn't until "Fear Night" (January 14) that they were officially unmasked as controversial reality TV couple Todd and Julie Chrisley.
* "Fear Night" also marked the end of the road for cuddly knock-off Le Who Who, whom was revealed to be comedian Tiffany Haddish.
* "Clueless Night" (January 21) brought a pair of eliminations, with the reveals of Handyman as rapper Tone Loc and Scarab as actress Taraji P. Henson.
* Queen Corgi eliminated herself on "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Night" (January 28), and was revealed to be podcaster Claudia Oshry.
* Calla Lily was revealed to be "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp on "Red, White & Clue Night" (February 4).