The Masked Singer Clips Owl's Wings On Twilight Night — See Who's Under Every Season 14 Mask

"The Masked Singer" celebrated Valentine's Day early on February 10 with "Twilight Night," an entire evening themed to Stephenie Meyer's classic tale of girl meets vampire, werewolf wants girl, girl marries vampire while werewolf ends up imprinting upon their child.

Christina Perri kicked off the night with a performance of her "Twilight" theme "A Thousand Years," joined by a trio of dancers standing in for vampire Edward, human-turned-vampire Bella, and werewolf Jacob. It was a full-blown millennial fever dream, and it was truly a sight to behold.

Then came the performances from this week's contestants: Cat Witch began with Bruno Mars' "It Will Rain," 14 Karat Carrot gave us Gloria Jones' "Tainted Love," Sting Ray channeled Ed Sheeran with "Bad Habits," and Owl hooted his way through Billy Idol's "White Wedding." The audience voted Owl and Sting Ray into the bottom two, forcing them to face off to the tune of Pat Benatar's "Love Is a Battlefield."

In the end, Owl was eliminated — and the judges were way off. Ted Danson? Kurt Russell? Dennis Quaid?! All terrible guesses. As TVLine correctly predicted, the feathered contestant revealed himself to be country icon Billy Ray Cyrus. Aw, sweet niblets!

With Cyrus unmasked, we're now left with nine mystery contestants this season. So, who's hiding in those costumes? Read on for a breakdown of everything we know, including our best guesses for their top-secret identities