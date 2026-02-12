The Way Home's Final Season To Premiere In April On Hallmark Channel — Get Scoop

It's the beginning of the end for "The Way Home."

Hallmark Channel on Thursday announced that the fourth and final season of the family drama will premiere Sunday, April 19 at 9 p.m. Episodes will then stream next day on Hallmark+.

"The Way Home" stars Chyler Leigh ("Grey's Anatomy," "Supergirl") as Kat Landry Dhawn, a woman who returns to her hometown and discovers that the pond behind her mother's house serves as a portal to the past. The cast also includes Evan Williams ("Awkward") as Kat's childhood friend/love interest Elliot, Sadie Laflamme-Snow ("Unicorn Academy") as Kat's daughter Alice, and Andie MacDowell ("Jane by Design") as Kat's mother Del.

In Season 4, "with the Landry family's time travels taking them to 1925... comes the introduction of Bianca Melchior ("Wicked," "Schmigadoon!") as young Fern Landry, as well as Hallmark fan favorites Gabriel Hogan ("Hannah Swensen Mysteries") as Grayson Goodwin, and Dan Jeannotte ("All I Need for Christmas," "Good Witch") as Port Haven's new Temperance Inspector Cliff Kane.

"New journeys and revelations await the Landry family across generations," per the official logline. "Alice is about to graduate high school, Kat and Elliot dream of the next steps for their relationship while Del realizes she will soon be an empty-nester again. But Del, Kat, Alice, and Elliot should know by now that no matter how hard they try to focus on the future, the past is never gone. As more mysteries are unearthed, the Port Haven of the past and the Landry family of generations before might just contain the answers they seek."

A trailer has not yet been released.

Are you looking forward to the remaining episodes of "The Way Home"? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.