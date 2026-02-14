Aaron Paul Suffered A Nasty Concussion Filming A Breaking Bad Fight Scene

Few characters on "Breaking Bad" suffered more than Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). Jesse endured regular physical and psychological trauma, often finding himself in fights. At one point, filming a sequence facing off against Tuco Salamanca (Raymond Cruz) gave Aaron Paul a concussion.

During a Reddit AMA, Paul discussed filming the Season 2 episode "Grilled" where Tuco kidnaps Walter and Jesse and holds them captive in a desert hideout. "Tuco takes Jesse and he throws him through the screen door outside," Paul explained. "And if you watch it back you'll notice that my head gets caught inside the wooden screen door and it flips me around and lands me on my stomach and the door splinters into a million pieces."

According to Paul, Cruz kept kicking because he thought Paul was just acting, not realizing the pain was real. "I kept pleading to him saying 'stop.' The next thing I know I guess I blacked out and I woke up to a flashlight in our eyes and it was our medic," Paul recalled. "And then I hopped up acting like nothing [was] wrong, but it appeared like I was drunk, and I kept saying 'let's finish the scene' but then my eye started swelling shut so they took me to the hospital."