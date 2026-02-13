The Simpsons Recreates Classic Animation Style In Episode 800: 'Part Of Me Wishes We Could Make Every Episode Look Like That,' EP Says

In celebration of its 800th episode, "The Simpsons" is taking fans back to where it all began. Sunday's milestone event opens with a recreation of the show's very first episode, 1989's "Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire" (pictured above), lovingly animated in its original style — complete with a 4:3 aspect ratio.

"Part of me wishes we could just make every episode look like that now, but I think it'd be weird to completely go back to this retro style in every episode, especially for the kids who discovered the show on Disney+, it would be very jarring," executive producer Matt Selman, who joined "The Simpsons" in 1997, tells TVLine.

Like so many other long-running animated shows, "The Simpsons" made the switch to digital in 2009, replacing its classic style with an HD-suitable look fit for widescreen TVs. It was a technical upgrade, but Selman feels that it came at a cost.

"When the show went digital, a lot of the animation became, for me, too clean, too crisp, too perfect, and it kind of didn't seem as sweet and lovable as during the classic era," Selman explains. "So I've been trying to use computer magic to nudge the show like 10% back towards that with thicker, rougher lines."

Written by Christine Nangle, the 800th episode highlights the relationship between Marge and Santa's Little Helper, chronicling their evolving dynamic throughout the years. Selman says it makes for a perfect milestone episode "because it starts with the end of the first episode and then does a time jump," noting that fans should keep an eye out for "Easter eggs from famous episodes over the past 38 years in the first two minutes of the episode."

It's a wild half hour, complete with parodies of both "The Pitt" and "National Treasure," but Selman is also pleased that it checks off one of the most important boxes for any "Simpsons" episode: its heart. "If it's not in service of a Jim Brooks-style emotional truth, the hard emotional truth, then we haven't really made a fully realized 'Simpsons' episode," Selman says.

The 800th episode, "Irrational Treasure," airs Sunday, February 15 at 8 pm ET on Fox, followed by the Season 37 finale, "Homer? A Cracker Bro?" What are your all-time favorite episodes of "The Simpsons"? Drop a comment with your picks below.