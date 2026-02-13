Elisabeth Moss To Star In Hulu Legal Drama Conviction, From House Creator David Shore

"The Handmaid's Tale" star Elisabeth Moss is returning to Hulu for another book-to-series adaptation.

Moss will star in "Conviction," a newly ordered legal drama based on Jack Jordan's 2023 novel of the same name, Deadline reports. David Shore ("House," "The Good Doctor") will write and executive-produce the series. Moss also will executive-produce, alongside Warren Littlefield ("The Handmaid's Tale") and Bert Salke ("Percy Jackson and the Olympians").

Moss will play Neve Harper, a lawyer about to take on a huge murder case but finds herself compromised by a mysterious blackmailer who threatens to air all of her deepest secrets unless she gets an acquittal.

In addition to her Emmy-winning turn as "The Handmaid's Tale" heroine June, Moss' TV work includes "The Veil," "Shining Girls," "Top of the Lake," and "Mad Men." She also stars in Apple TV's "Imperfect Women," which premieres on Wednesday, March 18, and she and Littlefield also are executive producers on Hulu's "Handmaid's Tale" spinoff "The Testaments," which is set to premiere on Wednesday, April 8.

Production on "Conviction" is expected to begin in June in New York. 20th Television will produce; the studio also is developing adaptations of Jordan's novels "Redemption" and "Deception."

Have you read "Conviction"? Are you looking forward to the adaptation? Hit the comments, and let us know!