The Handmaid's Tale Sequel The Testaments Lands Spring Premiere — Find Out When, See First Photos

Blessed be the fruit: Hulu is releasing its "Handmaid's Tale" sequel this spring.

"The Testaments" will premiere in April 2026, the streamer announced today at CCXP in Brazil. It also released several first-look images from the drama, which will follow "The Handmaid's Tale" standout Ann Dowd as her character, Aunt Lydia, continues in Gilead years after the events of the original series.

Per the official logline, "The Testaments" — based on the novel by Margaret Atwood — "is a coming of age story that finds a new generation of young women in Gilead grappling with the bleak future that awaits them. For these young women, growing up in Gilead is all they have ever known, having no tangible memories of the outside world prior to their indoctrination into this life. Facing the prospect of being married off and living a life of servitude, they will be forced to search for allies, both new and old, to help in their fight for freedom and the life they deserve."

In addition to Dowd, "The Testament" cast includes Chase Infiniti ("Presumed Innocent"), Lucy Halliday, Rowan Blanchard "Girl Meets World"), Mattea Conforti ("Power"), Isolde Ardies ("Wayward"), Shechinah Mpumlwana ("Lyla in the Loop"), and Birva Pandya ("The Umbrella Academy").

Scroll through the photos below to see the cast in action, then hit the comments: Will you tune in to "The Testaments" this spring?

