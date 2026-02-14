A Parks And Recreation Supporting Actor Originally Auditioned For Ron Swanson

For the record, there is no living actor who could have played the passionately anti-government boss Ron Swanson on "Parks and Recreation" better than Nick Offerman. It is a performance that not only gave the actor worldwide recognition but also gave television one of the funniest sitcom characters of all time. It turns out that Jim O'Heir, who played the punching bag and butt-of-every-joke Garry "Jerry" Gergich on the show, was originally gunning for the same role.

According to a 2012 Backstage article, creators Mike Schur and Greg Daniels knew they wanted O'Heir the minute they heard his audition for Ron but weren't quite sure what kind of character he'd be a good fit for. Schur said (via A.V. Club), "We didn't know who Jerry was for a long time. We just liked Jim O'Heir as an actor."

From an initially underrated supporting role, O'Heir became an absolutely delightful and sweet highlight of "Parks and Recreation" for the seven seasons the series ran for between 2009 and 2015 on NBC. Most fans wouldn't name the clumsy and inept office punching bag as their favorite character. Still, over time, Jerry became just as essential a member of the Parks Department as anyone else.