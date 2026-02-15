The Underrated Stephen Graham TV Series You Need To Watch After Adolescence

This year, audiences were swept up in the raw and unflinching one-shot drama series "Adolescence," led by Emmy-winning Stephen Graham. However, another show arrived even earlier in the year and shares much of the same creative talent as "Adolescence." In addition to Graham starring and serving as co-producer, as he did on "Adolescence," the series was also created by "Peaky Blinders" mastermind Steven Knight, which helps explain its similarly hard-hitting tone.

"A Thousand Blows" is another period drama from the man who brought the Shelby family into the spotlight, only this time stretching back further through history into the East End of London. The show follows the story of Jamaican immigrant Hezekiah Moscow (Malachi Kirby), who, after touching down in London Town, stumbles into the underground world of bare-knuckle boxing. As with most classic underdog stories, Moscow's biggest challenge is the undisputed champion — a muscle-bound Stephen Graham as Sugar Goodson — who sees a genuine threat in the young upstart. What truly elevates the show, however, is a parallel storyline running alongside the main event that proves even more compelling.