Dexter's 15 Best Villains, Ranked

What does it take to be the ultimate villain of a series that features a mass murderer as its "hero"? That's the question we're attempting to answer as we explore the varied line-up of antagonists that helped make "Dexter" one of the most fascinating thrillers of the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Given that Michael C. Hall's Dexter Morgan was no saint, a fundamental story challenge the Showtime series faced from its inception was developing villains that the audience would somehow hate more than a literal serial killer. But rather than simply giving each season a new, even crazier foe, "Dexter" strove to make overarching antagonists as complex and even empathetic as Dexter himself, giving them the capacity to move both him and the audience despite their vile crimes. Similarly, when Dexter was forced to come up against a morally just antagonist from the law enforcement world, the series invited viewers to be skeptical of how righteous they really were.

From FBI agents to delusional psychopaths, the villains of "Dexter" were some of the best that crime TV had ever seen. We've ranked our 15 favorite suspects from his rogues' gallery, ranking them based on the danger they posed to the Bay Harbor Butcher and their impact on the story overall.