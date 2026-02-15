5 Actors Who Almost Starred In HBO's The White Lotus

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini may be a Grammy nominee, but she almost had to go to work as an underpaid and overworked assistant for an eccentric millionaire. That's because Ballerini auditioned for the part of Portia, the frazzled assistant to Jennifer Coolidge's iconic Tanya.

Ballerini told the story to People, saying that she started to pursue acting work because she wanted to "run toward the things that scare you," which took her straight into the audition room with "The White Lotus" creator Mike White. While she worried that she might fall flat as an actress, she didn't let that fear stop her from auditioning. And while she might not have booked the role, Ballerini says she has no regrets about putting herself out there in a new field.

In the interview, she went on to praise Haley Lu Richardson, who played the role of the beleaguered assistant "so brilliantly and beautifully." And while Ballerini may not have made her acting debut on "The White Lotus," her debut TV performance was equally luxurious when she joined the cast of the cruise ship medical drama "Doctor Odyssey" as a bridezilla whose plans to get married aboard the ocean liner are sidetracked by drama and chaos.