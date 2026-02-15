Shameless Star William H. Macy Didn't Voice Family Guy's Brian Griffin For A Good Reason

After recording William H. Macy and a batch of other actors, Seth MacFarlane took the various versions of Brian into the room with studio executives to find the right choice for Peter and Stewie's best friend. It was a tried-and-tested method for selecting the voice that best suited the job. "The way you do animation auditions is you just bring in five tapes and play them for the network executives, and you narrow it down to like the five that you like," MacFarlane told IGN.

What followed was a blind test, with the end result actually being the original voice, after MacFarlane was mixed in among the deck. "You don't tell them who they are, and they just listen to the voices, and they sort of go off of that," MacFarlane shared. "We put my original Brian in there with the batch, and that was the one that they chose."

In MacFarlane's eyes, he doesn't put his contribution down to being the best of the bunch, but the one that had been stuck with the character of Brian the longest. "It was the fact that they had heard Brian that way in the initial pilot, and at that point they were used to hearing him that way. I think they just didn't want to mess with it," he said. Well, if the voice of a cartoon dog isn't broken, best not to try and fix it.