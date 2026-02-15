Bones' Original Title Was Way Less Interesting - Here's Why It Was Changed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Did you know that "Bones" wasn't always "Bones"? That the show's very premise started out as something very different than the relationship-heavy procedural drama that proved enticing enough to run for 12 seasons? It's true! In Paul Ruditis' book "Bones: The Official Companion," show boss Hart Hanson revealed that the original idea was to have Emily Deschanel's Temperance Brennan work her forensic magic with an ever-changing roster of agencies, depending on who needed her talents the most.

Because of this, the first thought was to take the time-tested "the protagonist's name is the title of the show" route and call the show "Brennan." While this might have made for interesting television, it all flew out of the window when the makers of the show saw the chemistry between Deschanel and David Boreanaz, who played Brennan's FBI sparring partner and eventual romantic interest, Seeley Booth.

"We agonized about a title," Hanson said. "Initially, we thought it was going to be a single person lead ... Then we saw Emily and David working together and thought, 'Oh, we've got a much better thing to do here.' 'Bones' is her nickname and it's the start of every story; it's the bones. So we thought, 'Yeah, that's good. That's better than just Brennan.' And, this way, it was easier to acknowledge that it was more of an ensemble piece than a single lead character."