Why Stephen King Doesn't Agree With Those Stranger Things Comparisons

Netflix's "Stranger Things" started out big and only got bigger by the season — quite literally, considering the show's series finale was screened in select theaters. Horror luminary Stephen King fits this description as well, with high-profile adaptations of his work like the Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) origin story "IT: Welcome to Derry" arriving at regular intervals.

Many of King's best-known stories — most famously "It" – take place in small towns and feature young protagonists in peril, making thematic comparison between his and the Duffer Brothers' work easy to draw. King himself, however, has suggested the connection isn't as strong as some fans claim. He expressed this view while answering reader questions for The Guardian.

"I don't see it as a Stephen King story as much as some other people do," King said of the Netflix series. "I think the Duffer Brothers give me more credit than I deserve. Like a lot of talented people, they grew up with my material. When they were young and malleable, they read a lot of Stephen King and said: 'We wanna do something like that.' But they're very talented guys and the story they have developed has a lot more to it than Stephen King. It's got a lot of Duffer Brothers in it. It's good. I've seen all the episodes. I like it a lot."