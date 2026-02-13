Good Omens' One-Episode Final Season Sets Release Date

Good news for "Good Omens" fans: The otherworldly comedy's final season/wrap-up episode now has a release date.

Prime Video on Friday released a video featuring the series' central bookstore, owned by the angel Aziraphale (played by Michael Sheen). Someone flips the store's sign from "Closed" to "Open," then a title card reveals the Season 3 premiere date: Wednesday, May 13.

And finally...3. See you soon 😇😈 pic.twitter.com/kfWa1qOElR — Good Omens (@GoodOmensPrime) February 13, 2026

Ostensibly, the new season will offer some follow-up on the major event that happened in the Season 2 finale: Aziraphale and his demon best friend, Crowley (played by David Tennant), kissed just moments before the final credits. (Read a full recap.)

Season 3 will consist of just one, 90-minute episode. News of the curtailed season came shortly after showrunner Neil Gaiman, who co-wrote the novel on which the series is based, was accused of sexual assault by several women in 2024. Gaiman has denied any unlawful behavior.

The farewell run "will bring to life a serendipitous conversation from almost 35 years ago, between Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett, where they mapped out 'what happens next' to the wonderful characters in the world of their internationally best-selling novel," Prime Video said in 2024 when it announced the series' impending end.

Are you planning to watch the final season of "Good Omens"? Let us know in the comments!