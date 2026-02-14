TVLine's Performer Of The Week: Peter Claffey

THE PERFORMER | Peter Claffey

THE SHOW | HBO's "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"

THE EPISODE | "Seven" (February 8, 2026)

THE PERFORMANCE | Forget his upcoming, physically daunting trial by combat: In Sunday's "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," Dunk was put through an emotional wringer that rivaled the violent challenges ahead — and Peter Claffey was terrific throughout.

Dunk started the hour at an extreme low, hollowed out by Egg's deception and fearing the punishment for defending Tanselle from Aerion's attack. Though the hedge knight presented an angry and cynical front, Claffey's delivery of Dunk's rebukes telegraphed how much Egg's lying had hurt him. Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell have built such a rich onscreen partnership since the start of the season, so all Claffey had to do was give his co-star a glance devoid of his usual warmth and we knew exactly how betrayed Dunk felt.

Claffey's character had more pressing problems, though, than his squire's duplicity — chief among them, finding men to ride into a mismatched battle against the Targaryens. Dunk's desperation mounted over the hour and exploded by the time the knight addressed the tournament crowd, ready to accept any volunteer who'd fight alongside him. When he found nothing but silence, and then mockery, Claffey flipped Dunk's anguish into anger. "Are there no true knights among you?" he cried from his horse, Claffey's face screwed into an expression of disgust for the men Dunk had championed for so long. Dunk had accepted many disappointments over his lifetime, Claffey's entire bearing telegraphed, and he would not conscience another.

And then... reprieve! As quickly as Claffey unleashed his character's loathing on the nobles, an unlikely one stepped forward to join his side: Baelor Targaryen. We loved the absolute disbelief that instantly washed over Claffey's face as his savior rode into the frame, but we loved even more how that major vote of confidence galvanized Dunk: Claffey sat taller in the saddle, gallant and ready, as the episode came to a close.

