Boston Blue Midseason Trailer Offers First Look At Blue Bloods Vet Len Cariou's Spin-Off Debut

The Silvers come face-to-face with the Reagan family patriarch in a new "Boston Blue" trailer.

Ahead of the "Blue Bloods" spin-off's midseason premiere on Friday, February 27, CBS has unveiled a first look at Len Cariou's debut as Henry Reagan. He appears alongside Donnie Wahlberg's Danny in a scene that finds the retired NYPD commissioner meeting Boston District Attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben) and her daughter, Detective Lena (Sonequa Martin-Green).

Wahlberg first let word of Cariou's guest stint slip on January 27 during a virtual Television Critics Association panel. TVLine has since confirmed that he'll appear in Episode 13, airing in April. He'll be followed by Marisa Ramirez (Baez) in Episode 15, also in April, and Bridget Moynahan (Erin) in Episode 17, set for May.

CBS screenshot

The final "Boston Blue" outing of 2025 left viewers on a major cliffhanger, raising questions about whether Jonah (Marcus Scribner) was the one who gunned down now-deceased killer Ronan Flaherty. Per series co-creator Brandon Sonnier, the midseason opener will "come back to the moment where we leave off... Jonah is standing there covered in blood, Danny is asking for a BPD badge, Lena is wondering what the hell happened, and Sean is in the mix." He added that the show's 10th episode will be "very emotional" as it "offers closure to this chapter of the Silvers' lives, but it also opens up new paths, new relationships, and new directions moving forward."

Watch the "Boston Blue" midseason trailer above, then let us know if you're looking forward to seeing Henry Reagan again.