Boston Blue Bosses Break Down Midseason Finale — Plus, Get Exclusive First Look At Feb. 27 Return

The Silver family believes their worst nightmare has come true when Ben's murder conviction is vacated and his killer, Ronan Flaherty, walks free. But as Friday's "Boston Blue" comes to a close — and fans are left waiting until Feb. 27, 2026 for the next episode — the hour ends with a devastating reversal that leaves one Silver facing consequences no badge can shield them from.

Ben and Mae's son Jonah — a rookie cop still finding his footing — goes rogue and confronts Flaherty on his own. By the time Jonah's sister Lena arrives with Danny and Sean, Flaherty is dead, having been shot multiple times in the chest, and Jonah is at the scene, covered in his blood. All he can offer is a shaken "I'm sorry"" before Danny quietly asks him to hand over his gun.

But did Jonah actually pull the trigger? Or did he stumble upon Flaherty's body after the real assailant fled? And why is this particular turn of events what ultimately prompts Danny to retire from the NYPD and officially join the BPD?

For answers to those questions and more — including a mid-show update on Danny's other son, Jack, which reassures "Blue Bloods" fans he hasn't been forgotten — TVLine hopped on Zoom with series co-creators Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier for a midseason check-in.