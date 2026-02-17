Matthew McConaughey Was Originally Offered A Completely Different True Detective Role

Matthew McConaughey was originally offered the role of Martin Hart and not Rustin Cohle in Season 1 of "True Detective." As The Hollywood Reporter pointed out in 2014, before the series even premiered on HBO, creator Nic Pizzolatto initially wanted McConaughey to play Hart because that character seemed more in the onetime "Dazed and Confused" star's wheelhouse.

The "McConaissance" just began a few years prior, so it was understandable why he was considered for the role that eventually went to his old pal, Woody Harrelson, who refuses to return to the HBO series. "I read the role of Hart and understood why they were coming to me with the role," McConaughey explained to the outlet. "It was closer to some of my past work. But Cohle was the one that I hadn't done before. I love this guy's mind. I went back and said, 'I'd love to [do it] but I'd really like to be Cohle.'"

It turned out to be one of the best decisions that Pizzolatto made. McConaughey had been playing deeper and more complex characters than he was known for in then-recent films like "Mud," "Dallas Buyers Club," and "Killer Joe," the HBO series truly him as a leading man with range. It's no wonder McConaughey and Harrelson reprised their roles for a commercial back in 2025.