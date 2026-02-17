Matthew McConaughey Was Originally Offered A Completely Different True Detective Role
Matthew McConaughey was originally offered the role of Martin Hart and not Rustin Cohle in Season 1 of "True Detective." As The Hollywood Reporter pointed out in 2014, before the series even premiered on HBO, creator Nic Pizzolatto initially wanted McConaughey to play Hart because that character seemed more in the onetime "Dazed and Confused" star's wheelhouse.
The "McConaissance" just began a few years prior, so it was understandable why he was considered for the role that eventually went to his old pal, Woody Harrelson, who refuses to return to the HBO series. "I read the role of Hart and understood why they were coming to me with the role," McConaughey explained to the outlet. "It was closer to some of my past work. But Cohle was the one that I hadn't done before. I love this guy's mind. I went back and said, 'I'd love to [do it] but I'd really like to be Cohle.'"
It turned out to be one of the best decisions that Pizzolatto made. McConaughey had been playing deeper and more complex characters than he was known for in then-recent films like "Mud," "Dallas Buyers Club," and "Killer Joe," the HBO series truly him as a leading man with range. It's no wonder McConaughey and Harrelson reprised their roles for a commercial back in 2025.
Rust Cohle was almost the polar opposite of McConaughey's real-life persona
There's no denying that there are some serious differences between McConaughey and his "True Detective" character. Rust Cohle is a morose, cynical, and quiet homicide detective, while McConaughey is a vibrant entertainer. Cohle is an atheist with a deep-seated hatred for religion; McConaughey is reportedly a devoted Christian, a churchgoer with a strong faith. Rust is a pessimist with eerie, dark thoughts about humanity, while McConaughey is known for his motivational speeches and life-affirming worldview.
On "True Detective," McConaughey offered a fascinating and complicated character study by portraying a highly intelligent man ailed by personal demons and an unhealthy obsession with criminal psychology. While he probably would've been good as Martin Hart (even if not as great as Harrelson), thankfully, he went for the more difficult part and completely nailed it. If Nicolas Cage stars on "True Detective," as reportedly may be the case, will his character be as memorable? If anyone can match the slow-burning mania of Rust Cohle, it's Nic Cage.