Why Stephen King's Castle Rock Was Canceled After Just Two Seasons

"Castle Rock," the horror anthology series based on the works of Stephen King, came to an end in 2019. According to a 2020 Deadline report, the decision to end the series after two seasons had to do with some behind-the-scenes network business. "Castle Rock" was produced by Warner Bros., which had begun producing original content for HBO Max — and at that point in time, Warner Bros. producing a new show for the Disney-owned Hulu would've been a little like Coke inventing a drink for Pepsi to sell. Warner Bros. did not plan to move "Castle Rock" to HBO Max.

On the one hand, it's really a shame that the show didn't get a third installment since it was both beloved by viewers and critics alike. On the other, the series actually went out on a high note, leaving a legacy that wasn't stained by weak or unnecessary plotlines.