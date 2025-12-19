Why Pennywise Actor Bill Skarsgard And The It: Welcome To Derry Cast Were Kept Apart

The minds behind "IT: Welcome to Derry" didn't show viewers Bill Skarsgård's Pennywise until Episode 5 – and they didn't allow his scene partners to get too familiar with him before that, either.

In order to capture some authentic shock from the actors, the showrunners made sure Matilda Lawler, Amanda Christine, and Clara Stack — who play Marge, Ronnie, and Lilly, respectively, in HBO's horror series — didn't lay eyes on Skarsgård in his demonic circus garb until it came time to shoot Pennywise's grand entrance.

"They kept him top secret ... from us until we got to that specific sewer scene," Christine told Collider. "He takes the character so seriously and really takes on the role of being Pennywise. ... It was just really cool to experience that and really scary, too. That reaction you see is our real reaction."

Stack echoed this sentiment: "He is a nice guy off set, but when he's Pennywise, you feel that terror and it is indescribable."