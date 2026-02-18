Lost Exists Thanks To A Tom Hanks Blockbuster And A Reality TV Show

There is perhaps no simpler path to getting your television show greenlit by the network than reducing it down to a simple "It's like X meets Y" in your pitch. "Lost" is the quintessential example of why it can be incredibly helpful in boiling a complex story down into an easily digestible package. It all started in Hawaii, where ABC Chairman Lloyd Braun was on vacation with his family. Ever the company man, Braun turned his hotel TV to ABC and caught an airing of the Tom Hanks film "Cast Away." Afterward, he went down to the beach with his family, still thinking about the film and wondering if there was a way to translate the story of "one actor and one volleyball" into a TV series.

"And then the notion of 'Survivor' popped into my head," Braun recounted in an interview with Grantland. No matter how hard he tried, he couldn't shake this "Survivor" meets "Cast Away" idea, so he started picking away at how it could work.

"What if there was a plane that crashed and a dozen people survived, and nobody knew each other?" he asked himself. "Your past was almost irrelevant. You could reinvent who you were. You had to figure out — how do you survive? What do you use for shelter, for water? Is it like 'Lord of the Flies'? How do we get off the island, how do you get home? And I start to get very excited about the idea, and I start thinking about the title 'Lost.'"