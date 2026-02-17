Outlander Premiere Sneak Peek: Lord John Gives William Some Much-Needed Tough Love As Final Season Gets Underway (Exclusive)

Even an adoptive-father-under-the-weirdest-of-circumstances' patience has its limits, as we'll see when "Outlander" returns in March for its eighth and final season.

The exclusive clip above from the March 6 premiere finds William (played by Charles Vandervaart) sulking — sorry, kid, but it's true! — as he contemplates his future, now that he's no longer part of the British army. Lord John (David Berry) gently suggests that the younger man return to England and assume his role as the ninth earl of Ellesmere. "You've attained your majority, and therefore you can manage your estates," Grey reminds him.

But William isn't interested in his sham of a peerage. After all, as he notes, he's only an earl "by way of cuckoldry, and a lie." (And if you need a refresher on exactly what he means by that, here you go.) Seems as though he still isn't over the bomb that was dropped on him last season: That he is the biological son of James Alexander Malcolm MacKenzie Fraser, a Scot who's fighting for the colonies. And when Willie brings up the possibility of renouncing his title, his dad has had enough.

Lord John vehemently states that stepping away from such a position would only happen in case of treason... and is it just us, or does it look like maybe a dangerous idea has taken root in Wililam's head?

"Outlander" Season 8 will premiere Friday, March 6, on Starz, the Starz app, and all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms. Until then, press PLAY on the video above for a sneak peek, then hit the comments with your hopes and dreams for the show's swan song!