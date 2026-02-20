Why Denzel Washington Agreed To Star In St. Elsewhere

Star of countless hit movies, Denzel Washington is most likely to pop up in TV news when, say, information about a prospective "Book of Eli" prequel series drops. However, the Oscar-winning actor has undeniably left his mark on the television front. In fact, there was a time when his TV work was Washington's biggest claim to fame thanks to his significant role as Dr. Philip Chandler on NBC's "St. Elsewhere," one of the greatest TV medical dramas of the 1980s, if not of all time.

Washington played the role throughout the show's six-season run from 1982 to 1988, but, as he told Entertainment Weekly in 2010, he was already eyeing a movie career at the time. In fact, this very fact contributed to his decision to choose "St. Elsewhere" as his TV base of operations. Washington originally planned to join the cast of "All in the Family" spin-off "The Jeffersons" on CBS. But due to his silver-screen ambitions, he followed his agent's advice and opted for the medical drama instead.

"I remember early on my agent talked to me about not getting caught up in television," Washington said. "She convinced me not to do 'The Jeffersons,' which I'd read for. But 'St. Elsewhere' had so many characters, you could get sort of lost in the sauce and be able to sneak out and do films. And it was a great show." His time on the acclaimed series made the young star a household name, and, what's more, his agent's advice worked.