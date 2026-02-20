Marvel's Original Thanos Actor Played A Classic Green Lantern Villain In The Arrowverse

As the deadliest villain the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever faced — at least, until Robert Downey Jr. makes his debut as Doctor Doom in next year's "Avengers: Doomsday" — Thanos has become a modern cinematic icon. Fans of the MCU know and love Josh Brolin as the actor behind the mad titan, who appeared in "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," as well as a post-credits scene in "Avengers: Age of Ultron." However, Brolin wasn't the first actor to bring Thanos to life in the MCU. That honor fell to Damion Poitier.

When Thanos made his first appearance in the MCU, it was a silent cameo in the post-credit's scene for 2012's "The Avengers." His presence having only been hinted at throughout the movie, Thanos was revealed in a single shot. At the time of shooting this brief scene, the MCU's official Thanos had not been cast, nor his future mapped out. Poitier had worked with director Joss Whedon before and so was drafted in to play Thanos in the short scene.

While Poitier was soon replaced by Brolin, he did go on to appear in another MCU movie, sans the purple makeup. Poitier can be seen in "Captain America: Civil War" as a background character. The actor then made the jump from Marvel movies to a DC television series. In 2019, Poitier appeared on "The Flash" as the classic Green Lantern villain Goldface.