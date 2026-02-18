ABC's Male Execs Wanted To Completely Change Grey's Anatomy's Unforgettable Opening Scene

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Grey's Anatomy" Season 1, Episode 1, "A Hard Day's Night," features one of the most memorable opening scenes in medical drama history. It begins as "Grey's Anatomy" main character Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) slowly wakes up and immediately has to deal with the aftermath of a one-night stand with the scantily clad Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey). Before long, the audience discovers that it's her first day as a surgical intern at Seattle Grace ... and to her horror, he's the same hospital's chief of neurosurgery.

Even today, "A Hard Day's Night" is one of the best "Grey's Anatomy" episodes, and its opening made for a fun, daring tone-setter. The scene also received intense pushback from ABC, thanks to the network's host of male executives who failed to see why the show would portray a female protagonist in such a situation. "There were big debates about the big reveal [of Meredith's romp with Derek]," an unnamed former ABC Studios executive shared in an excerpt from Lynette Rice's book "How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy," published in Entertainment Weekly. "Most of the men wanted to take the scene out," the former exec explained. "You're taking your heroine to a place where she's too promiscuous!"

Things were heated enough that "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes was scolded by ABC higher-ups about the scene and how they felt it portrayed Meredith. "I got called into a room with a bunch of people who said, 'You can't put a woman on television who had sex with a guy the night before she started work,'" Rhimes recounted in the book. "Because they said no woman does that, and the kind of woman who does is really trashy. There were all these old men in the room, and I had no idea how to respond."