Drag Race First Look: RuPaul Reveals 'Sexier' Snatch Game Surprise That Leaves The Queens Gagged (Exclusive)

Category is... tears! TVLine has an exclusive first look at the February 20 episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race" (MTV, 8 pm ET), in which the remaining queens have some big feelings about the recent elimination of Vita VonTesse Starr at the hands — er, lips — of Juicy Love Dion.

Discord Addams says she's "in a state of shock" at the loss of her sister, while Mia Starr admits that it "really hurts" to see Vita out of the competition. But no one is going through it quite like Juicy, who feels an overwhelming sense of guilt about being the one to send Vita home. "This really does not feel good, and I did not expect it at all," she says through tears. Sensing Juicy's emotions, Athena Dion steps in to comfort her, but Juicy insists: "I can't even look at you guys right now. I feel really guilty."

But the girls don't have too much time to dwell on Vita's loss because, as they say, it's a new day in the Werk Room — and another big twist is about to come their way. Actually, make that a bombshell. As RuPaul reveals to her Top 9, this season's "Snatch Game" is going to be a little different. We've seen "Drag Race" contestants play "Snatch Game of Love," but now they'll try their hands at "Snatch Game of Love... Island."

Taking a cue from the British reality dating show "Love Island," the queens will impersonate celebrities while flirting with "three hot island bros." Some of the contestants are excited by this new challenge, while others were really hoping to play "Snatch Game" proper. "Wait a minute, no," Kenya Pleaser says. "I planned to sit behind a desk. This is not what I planned for!"

Are you excited to see the Season 18 queens try their luck at "Snatch Game of Love Island"? Who do you think will outperform the other girls? And who are you rooting for to win it all? Hit PLAY on the video above to watch TVLine's exclusive sneak peek, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.