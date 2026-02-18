First S.W.A.T. Exiles Photos Released As Shemar Moore Spin-Off Awaits Buyer

Sony Pictures Television has released a series of first-look photos from "S.W.A.T. Exiles," offering a glimpse at Shemar Moore back in tactical gear as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson — this time leading a squad of fresh-faced recruits.

The spin-off of CBS' long-running "S.W.A.T." has completed production on its 10-episode freshman run, though it is not yet attached to a network or streamer. The official logline reads as follows: "After a high-profile mission goes sideways, Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson is pulled out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance, experimental S.W.A.T. unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits. Hondo must bridge a generational divide, navigate clashing personalities, and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city and saving the program that made him who he is."

Joining Moore as series regulars are Ronen Rubinstein ("9-1-1: Lone Star"), Freddy Miyares ("When They See Us"), Lucy Barrett (The CW's "Charmed"), Zyra Gorecki ("La Brea"), and Adain Bradley ("All American").

As previously reported, Jay Harrington, Patrick St. Esprit, and David Lim are confirmed to return as guest stars, reprising their respective roles as Sergeant David "Deacon" Kay, Commander Robert Hicks, and Victor Tan. Lenora Crichlow ("Bel Air") recurs, while Selma Blair ("Cruel Intentions") and Jerry O'Connell ("Billions") also guest-star.

Jason Ning ("Lucifer") serves as showrunner and executive producer. Kevin Tancharoen ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.") directed the pilot episode. Additional EPs include Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty (who produced the original "S.W.A.T." film), Shemar Moore, James Scura,and Jon Cowan.

TVLine will keep you posted once "S.W.A.T. Exiles" is acquired and receives a proper release date. In the meantime, scan additional photos below, then leave a comment with your reactions.

