The Walking Dead's 15 Worst Episodes Ranked

AMC's "The Walking Dead" is one of the most beloved and successful cable series of all time, and most of its run can also be safely grouped in among the best. The show's deployment of contemplative stillness, gritty anyone-can-die naturalism, and dutifully character-driven storytelling in the context of a gnarly zombie apocalypse is nothing sort of enthralling, and has produced some of the finest television of the 21st century.

As it happens, however, "The Walking Dead" was one of those shows so massively popular that its continuation eventually became less a question of artistic expediency, and more a question of financial necessity. And, as such, there are inevitably some duds among its whopping 177 (!) episodes, especially in the latter seasons. Read on for a ranking of the 15 absolute worst — those wearying, mind-numbing low points that made keeping up with "The Walking Dead" occasionally feel almost like a chore.