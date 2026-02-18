Daniel Radcliffe Explains How His Love For 30 Rock Led To His New NBC Sitcom — Watch Video

Back when Daniel Radcliffe was starring in "Harry Potter" movies, he was living every week like it's Shark Week.

Radcliffe, best known for playing the boy wizard in the blockbuster "Harry Potter" film franchise, was a big fan of "30 Rock," and now he's starring alongside "30 Rock" alum Tracy Morgan in the new NBC sitcom "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" (premiering Monday, February 23 at 8 pm), with "30 Rock" veterans Robert Carlock and Sam Means as co-creators and showrunners.

Radcliffe loved the way "30 Rock" balanced "hyper-specific, very smart, funny jokes that are for, like, nine people" and dumb, broad comedy, he tells TVLine in the video above: "They can balance smart and dumb better than anyone, and I use 'dumb' as a complimentary word there." He also loved the rapid-fire pace: "If you don't like a joke, or it doesn't make you laugh, don't worry: There's going to be another one in three seconds." He admits that Morgan's "30 Rock" character Tracy Jordan was a personal favorite of his: "I feel like [he] and Jenna are probably the lines I can quote the most."

Radcliffe fit right in with the cast of comedy veterans on "Reggie Dinkins," too, Morgan says: "He wouldn't be around if he couldn't! We'd eat him alive!" His co-star Bobby Moynihan adds: "People don't realize what an amazing physical comedian Daniel is. You'll see that towards the end of the season. It's shockingly rude how funny he is in this series."

Before "Reggie Dinkins," Radcliffe worked with Carlock on the animated series "Mulligan" and on an "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" interactive special for Netflix. "We actually wrote this [role] for him," Carlock reveals. "And we were just thrilled that he signed on. We loved the idea of him and Tracy together."