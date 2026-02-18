Peter Krause To Star In NBC Drama Pilot Protection, His First TV Role Since Leaving 9-1-1

Peter Krause won't be off our TV screens for long.

The "9-1-1" alum has signed on to star in "Protection," a new drama pilot in the works at NBC, TVLine has learned. He'll play Mike Thornhill, a former Secret Service agent and now Assistant Director of Intelligence. "Mike is a career blue-collar government worker who doesn't want his job to end," per the official character description. "He's been the life of the party forever and that attitude has come at a cost."

"Protection" earned a pilot order at NBC in January, with "Gossip Girl" veteran Josh Safran and "Today" host Jenna Bush Hager among the executive producers. "When a U.S. Marshal falls in the line of duty, a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy as a family of law enforcement agents become the target of a mysterious assassin," the official logline reads. "Bridging personal differences and crossing professional boundaries, the Thornhill family must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice ... even if it means betraying their sworn code."

Krause, a TV veteran with shows like "Six Feet Under" and "Parenthood" under his belt, most recently starred as fire captain Bobby Nash on ABC's "9-1-1." Bobby was killed off in Season 8, though, after being exposed to a deadly virus in a lab explosion. With Bobby's "9-1-1" farewell airing last April, "Protection" could mark Krause's first TV role since his exit, if it gets picked up to series.

