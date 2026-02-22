Robert Duvall's Only Emmy Win Was For A Western Series He Helped Develop

Robert Duvall originally developed "Broken Trail" as a feature with writer Alan Geoffrion, but then took it to AMC as a miniseries. It aired across two nights in June 2006 — just a year before "Mad Men" would make AMC a new home for prestige TV — and earned strong critical acclaim along with a number of award nominations.

The following year, it took home the Emmy for best miniseries (with Duvall earning a trophy for his role as executive producer), and Duvall also won the Emmy for best lead actor, with Thomas Haden Church taking home an Emmy as well for best supporting actor. Duvall had been nominated for three other Emmys before that, including for "Lonesome Dove," but "Broken Trail" remained his only win.

"Broken Trail" director Walter Hill remembered Duvall as "a marvelous actor and a different kind of guy" in an interview with Variety following Duvall's death. "Sometimes it was a bumpy ride, but we're all better off for his efforts over the years. He always had my great respect as a wonderful actor. And we ended up friends."

Hill still marvels at the presence Duvall had on set: "He had a kind of authority and reality to what he brought to scenes. I always believed he brought out the best in everybody. He was very professional, and he demanded that of others, which was terrific. Like all great actors, what the magic is there is kind of mysterious and rather difficult to define." And Duvall didn't get too excited about his Emmy win, either, Hill recalls: "He would just tuck in his chin and think that justice had been done and then move on."