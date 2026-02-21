Why Gary Oldman Considers Apple TV's Slow Horses To Be A Career Highlight
There's no question that "Slow Horses" is one of the best spy shows in recent years, and if we were to pinpoint why, credit would have to go to the flatulent and brilliantly bitter head of Slough House, Jackson Lamb, played by Gary Oldman. After five seasons, the Oscar-winning actor has shown no signs of disinterest in taking the lead in adapting Mick Herron's beloved espionage book series. Oldman might've stepped into the shoes of Winston Churchill and even flared his fangs as Count Dracula, but he nevertheless has a specific adoration for Jackson Lamb.
Speaking to A.V. Club about the character, Oldman assured that he doesn't intend to leave Slough House anytime soon. "I'm very committed to the show. I consider it very much a highlight of my career," the actor shared. "It's a wonderful character [and has] great source material that we do our best to honor each time out."
Slow Horses is like a theater company, according to Gary Oldman
After five seasons, the cast of "Slow Horses" doesn't necessarily bounce off one another, but make regular comedic collisions as a band of screw-ups that are doing anything to get out of the hellhole they've found themselves in. Fueled by a brilliant level of bickering and affection for one another, it's this careful balance that works as well as it does thanks to the collective talent Gary Oldman is proud to work with.
"It's the closest I've come to the theater in that sense, of having a company ... You're a gang, you know? You're in a club. I'm very fond of them," he told A.V. Club. "They're just an amazing, really lovely group of people who I think have inhabited these characters and just do a brilliant job."
With a sixth season already in the can and set for release in 2026, and a seventh season getting the green light even before Season 5 was released, Oldman's love for Lamb and his crew should continue to be satiated. "So in terms of just the sheer day-to-day working of it, it's not a chore, not a hardship. I love being around them," he said.