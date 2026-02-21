Why Gary Oldman Considers Apple TV's Slow Horses To Be A Career Highlight

After five seasons, the cast of "Slow Horses" doesn't necessarily bounce off one another, but make regular comedic collisions as a band of screw-ups that are doing anything to get out of the hellhole they've found themselves in. Fueled by a brilliant level of bickering and affection for one another, it's this careful balance that works as well as it does thanks to the collective talent Gary Oldman is proud to work with.

"It's the closest I've come to the theater in that sense, of having a company ... You're a gang, you know? You're in a club. I'm very fond of them," he told A.V. Club. "They're just an amazing, really lovely group of people who I think have inhabited these characters and just do a brilliant job."

With a sixth season already in the can and set for release in 2026, and a seventh season getting the green light even before Season 5 was released, Oldman's love for Lamb and his crew should continue to be satiated. "So in terms of just the sheer day-to-day working of it, it's not a chore, not a hardship. I love being around them," he said.