Jenna Ortega Led An Animated Jurassic World Show's All-Star Cast

"Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega has made herself the talk of the town. However, not all of her quality roles are in live action.

From 2020 to 2022, in the lead-up to her household-name-making Netflix role, Ortega voiced pink-haired influencer Brooklynn on the animated "Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous," also on Netflix. The series follows six young dinosaur superfans on a camp retreat on Isla Nublar, the site of the Jurassic World theme park. This goes roughly as well as any expedition in a story with "Jurassic" in the name ever does, and the sextet is soon fighting for survival as dinosaurs (and various humans with questionable intent) threaten their lives.

The five-season show may not make any lists of the best animated series of all time, but it's full of dinosaur-packed adventure and mayhem. And, as it happens, it's also full of massive stars. "Camp Cretaceous" features an amazing roster of voice actors, and while Ortega is arguably the most famous name in the main cast, recurring characters are voiced by folks like Glen Powell, Jameela Jamil, Stephanie Beatriz, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Bradley Whitford — even the Science Guy himself, Bill Nye, joins the adventure.