Michael Keaton Turned Down Lost Because Of One Major Story Change
As devoted "Lost" fans may know, the show originally intended to kill Dr. Jack Shephard after just one episode to really mess with the viewers' expectations. And Jack was initially going to be played by Michael Keaton. It's hardly a secret that, instead, not only was Jack played by Matthew Fox, but the character survived all the way to the "Lost" series finale.
Many actors would be elated to find out that their one-off character lives longer than intended. However, this modification to Jack's story actually caused Keaton to bail out of the ABC show.
"I think what happened was — and I've never really talked to ['Lost' co-creator J.J. Abrams] about this — he thought better of [the twist of Jack dying in the pilot]," Keaton shared during a 2017 appearance on The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast. "Or the studio said 'That ain't gonna happen.' And then there was kind of a half a conversation, like, 'Well, do you have any more interest?'" Keaton didn't, and both he and "Lost" moved on.
Keaton was a fan of keeping Jack's story short and sweet
While Michael Keaton openly admitted on the podcast that "Lost" came calling at a time when quality work was scarce, he didn't really want a longer gig as a major TV show character. That said, before he went into the specifics of why he decided against playing Jack, Keaton noted that he had plenty of respect for Abrams and would have enjoyed boarding the good ship "Lost" for the planned Jack twist.
"[Abrams] said, 'Here's what happens: the guy that you think is the lead dies in the last 10 minutes.' Those kinds of things intrigue me," Keaton said. He also noted that the relatively light workload of a one-and-done role was alluring. "And I thought, 'Yeah!' The idea of doing an hour television show, I'm just too lazy. So I thought, 'Wow, this is pretty good! Then I don't have to be in the series!”'
With over 90 screen credits, Keaton may have exaggerated the extent of his laziness somewhat. However, he does have a proven history of keeping his TV appearances short, even if you discount occasional guest appearances. In his early days, the only TV show Keaton reached double digit episodes on was 1979's "The Mary Tyler Moore Hour," which only lasted one season on CBS. His two TV shows after his star rose to a "guy who played Batman" level — the 2007 TNT drama "The Company" and the 2021 Hulu Big Pharma show "Dopesick" – are both tight miniseries. As such, it's easy to imagine Keaton balking at the news that his character on "Lost" wouldn't be a one-episode wonder.