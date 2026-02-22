Michael Keaton Turned Down Lost Because Of One Major Story Change

As devoted "Lost" fans may know, the show originally intended to kill Dr. Jack Shephard after just one episode to really mess with the viewers' expectations. And Jack was initially going to be played by Michael Keaton. It's hardly a secret that, instead, not only was Jack played by Matthew Fox, but the character survived all the way to the "Lost" series finale.

Many actors would be elated to find out that their one-off character lives longer than intended. However, this modification to Jack's story actually caused Keaton to bail out of the ABC show.

"I think what happened was — and I've never really talked to ['Lost' co-creator J.J. Abrams] about this — he thought better of [the twist of Jack dying in the pilot]," Keaton shared during a 2017 appearance on The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast. "Or the studio said 'That ain't gonna happen.' And then there was kind of a half a conversation, like, 'Well, do you have any more interest?'" Keaton didn't, and both he and "Lost" moved on.