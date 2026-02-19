The Neighborhood Wraps Filming On Series Finale — Will The CBS Comedy End With A Wedding?

That's a wrap on "The Neighborhood."

The CBS comedy completed filming on its series finale February 18, with star Beth Behrs taking to social media to bid the eight-season sitcom adieu.

"Playing Gemma for eight years — through marriage, global pandemics, two strikes, motherhood and all the other bits of life — has been an absolute gift, and that is thanks to this incredible cast and crew," she writes. Tagging co-stars Cedric The Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Hank Greenspan, Skye Townsend, and recent addition Amber Stevens West, she adds, "Laughing with you every single day has brought me immense joy. And thank you to all of you who watched us on CBS all these years. We are so grateful! THAT'S A WRAP!"

Behrs was also among the first to celebrate the show's final-season order last spring, noting that her current CBS comedy would be able to plan the kind of proper series finale that "2 Broke Girls" never received after being unceremoniously canceled in May 2017, one month after its Season 6 finale.

"Most of my twenties were on '2 Broke Girls.' Almost all of my thirties were on 'The Neighborhood,' and I'll usher in my 40s as we end our story," she said at the time.