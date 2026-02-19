The Neighborhood Wraps Filming On Series Finale — Will The CBS Comedy End With A Wedding?
That's a wrap on "The Neighborhood."
The CBS comedy completed filming on its series finale February 18, with star Beth Behrs taking to social media to bid the eight-season sitcom adieu.
"Playing Gemma for eight years — through marriage, global pandemics, two strikes, motherhood and all the other bits of life — has been an absolute gift, and that is thanks to this incredible cast and crew," she writes. Tagging co-stars Cedric The Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Hank Greenspan, Skye Townsend, and recent addition Amber Stevens West, she adds, "Laughing with you every single day has brought me immense joy. And thank you to all of you who watched us on CBS all these years. We are so grateful! THAT'S A WRAP!"
Behrs was also among the first to celebrate the show's final-season order last spring, noting that her current CBS comedy would be able to plan the kind of proper series finale that "2 Broke Girls" never received after being unceremoniously canceled in May 2017, one month after its Season 6 finale.
"Most of my twenties were on '2 Broke Girls.' Almost all of my thirties were on 'The Neighborhood,' and I'll usher in my 40s as we end our story," she said at the time.
What to Expect From the Series Finale
When TVLine spoke with "The Neighborhood" co-showrunner Mike Schiff ahead of last October's Season 8 premiere, he said he and fellow head writer Bill Martin were already thinking ahead to the final episode.
"Finales often go wrong when they get too big," Schiff explained. "To me, the gold standard is 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show,' which was just a half hour where everybody gets fired, they all sing 'It's a Long Way to Tipperary,' and we cry, and she turns off the lights. That's the kind of emotional resonance we want."
Added Martin: "We just want people to remember, 'Oh, this is why we enjoyed this ride.'"
Though nothing has been confirmed, Behrs' and Arnold's social media posts suggest that — spoiler alert! — at least part of the finale will center on Marty and Courtney's wedding, hardly a surprise given that the fall finale focused on Marty's efforts to procure an engagement ring.
It also appears that Dave and Gemma's house is all packed up. Having started the series with the Johnsons relocating from Michigan to California for Gemma's career, might the perfect bookend be the Johnsons relocating once more — this time for Dave's career? After losing his job in the final-season opener, Gemma's husband remains jobless as we enter the second half of this farewell run (resuming Monday, February 23).
The series finale, which has not yet been dated, is expected to air in May.
Scroll up to revisit TVLine's 100th-episode retrospective with Cedric The Entertainer and Max Greenfield