Landman's Ali Larter And The Other Actresses In The Running For Angela Went Out For Drinks After Their Audition

Ali Larter had already auditioned a few times for the role of "Landman" mama Angela by the time she arrived in Fort Worth, Texas, for a final screen test. Though these type of situations are never a sure thing, she felt like the part definitely could be hers.

And then, she told an audience at this year's SCAD TVfest in Atlanta, she found herself in a room full of women also vying for the job of playing Mrs. Tommy Norris in Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ oil drama.

"When I was going into that room, I was incredibly prepared," she said during a panel — moderated by yours truly — that accompanied her receiving the festival's Distinguished Performance Award. "I'd thought about the world. I'd thought about the relationships. I had already done my work... So when I went in there, I was to the point where it was like, 'I have given my all, and if you don't want me, then fine,' you know? I was able to find pride in the work that I had done."

As you'll see in the video at the top of this post, I was curious about whether Larter knew any of the other actresses vying for the job. "I did," she said, smiling. "And we all went out for cocktails after, together."

As "Landman" fans are well aware, Larter landed the part and has played Angela opposite Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy for the past two seasons. Speaking of which, have you heard what she has to say about the finale scene that marks a major change in their characters' love story?

Press PLAY on the clip above to hear Larter discuss her approach to auditioning, as well as her views on competing against other actresses, then hit the comments with all of your Angela-related thoughts.