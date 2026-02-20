Descendants: Wicked Wonderland First Look Reveals Disney Franchise's Twisted New Villain — Watch Teaser

"Descendants" is heading back down the rabbit hole: the fifth installment in the franchise, "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland," is set to premiere on Disney+ and Disney Channel this summer, TVLine has learned. To sweeten the pot, we also have the movie's first official teaser, offering a look at Red and Chloe's next adventure — and next great threat.

2024's "Descendants: The Rise of Red" ended with Chloe and Red, the daughters of Cinderella and the Queen of Hearts, returning from a time-traveling adventure in which they thwarted the very event that turned Red's mother evil. But as the logline for "Wicked Wonderland" warns us: "there are consequences when you alter the fabric of time."

As we learn in the teaser, one of those consequences is that Maddox Hatter, formerly the Queen's right-hand man and a father figure to young Red, is now a "ruthless villain determined to uncover the pocketwatch's whereabouts to bend time — and the fate of Wonderland — to his will."

Get a first look at "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" via the teaser trailer below:

The release of the teaser coincides with the Disney+ premiere of the "Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide: Concert Special," featuring performances from the casts of Disney's "Descendants" and "ZOMBIES" franchises.

Returning stars include Kylie Cantrall as Red, Malia Baker as Chloe, Leonardo Nam as Maddox Hatter, Melanie Paxson as the Fairy Godmother, Brandy as Cinderella, Paolo Montalban as King Charming, and Rita Ora as the Queen of Hearts.

New additions to the cast include Liamani Segura as Red's sister Pink; Alexandro Byrd as Luis Madrigal, son of Luisa Madrigal from "Encanto"; Brendon Tremblay as Maddox's son Max Hatter; Kiara Romero as Hazel Hook, daughter of Captain Hook from "Peter Pan"; Joel Oulette as Robbie Hood, son of Robin Hood; Zavien Garrett as Felix Facilier, son of Dr. Facilier from "The Princess and the Frog"; and Ryan McEwen and Dayton Paradis as Squirmy and Squeaky Smee, twin sons of Captain Hook's first mate.

Hit PLAY on the teaser trailer above for your first look at "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland," then drop a comment with your thoughts on the movie below.