Did Kristen Bell Really Turn Down A Role On Lost To Join Heroes?

Contrary to rumors at the time, Kristen Bell didn't turn down the role of Charlotte Lewis in ABC's hit show "Lost" to be in "Heroes." In fact, she never officially received an offer for "Lost" at all. The confusion originated from a 2007 TV Guide interview with Bell, in which it was implied that she turned down "Lost" in favor of "Heroes," despite her saying that she was only considered for the role. She said, "I was in an extremely lucky position ... How do you make the decision between ['Lost' and 'Heroes']? Basically, being able to stay in [Los Angeles] was a little bit of a factor for me [in terms of turning down 'Lost']."

What took the confusion even further was that TV Guide later ran an interview with Rebecca Mader (who ended up playing Charlotte in "Lost") a year later, who claimed she was told by a friend that Bell was actually up for the part initially. She recalled, "It wasn't until after I got the job that I heard those rumors. Friends of mine would say, 'Kristen Bell was up for your part and turned it down.' And I'm like, 'Did she?'" Mader even thanked Bell in the interview for turning the role down.

Bell also gave an interview at a press conference (via SciFi World) in which she said that "the media might have gotten a little ahead of themselves." Then she clarified, "I had been spoken to about possibly doing a role on 'Lost,' but I was not actually offered one."