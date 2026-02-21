How Clint Eastwood's Career Was Saved Thanks To Rawhide

Clint Eastwood is about as towering a cinematic figure as they come, but back in the 1950s, he was just a struggling young actor looking for a break. In a 1971 interview with Rex Reed as recorded in "Clint Eastwood: Interviews" by Robert E. Kapsis and Kathie Coblentz, Eastwood recalled his early career when he was stuck playing a lot of "motorcycle hoods and lab assistants" on screen. A string of these bit parts had him on the verge of quitting altogether. That was, until "Rawhide."

"I was visiting a friend at CBS, and an executive saw me drinking coffee in the cafeteria and came over and asked me to test," he recalled. "It was a fluke." That one moment of luck turned into eight seasons of solid work on the popular Western program, with Eastwood playing Rowdy Yates, the young right-hand man to Eric Fleming's Gil Favor. Eastwood's first main role on a TV series ended up propelling him to stardom.

"Rawhide" — which had one of the best theme songs of all time — ran on CBS from 1959 to 1965. By the time it was over, Eastwood was well on his way to becoming a movie star thanks to his work in 1964's "A Fistful of Dollars" and its two sequels — even if it did take some time for critics to warm to Sergio Leone's celebrated trilogy. Without "Rawhide," however, none of that may have happened.