American Idol Revisits One Of Carrie Underwood's Most Iconic Performances In Hollywood Week (Exclusive First Look)

"American Idol" has a full-circle moment in store for judge Carrie Underwood as Season 24 proceeds to Hollywood Week... in Nashville.

More than 25 years after Underwood stepped on stage for a big performance (with even bigger hair) of Heart's "Alone," contestant Madison Moon is following in her footsteps, tackling the iconic love ballad to secure her spot in the competition moving forward. And do you want to feel really old? Moon says that hearing Underwood perform "Alone" on the show is how she became aware of the band Heart in the first place.

With her parents watching alongside Ryan Seacrest in the audience, Moon takes the stage and — from what we can hear in the clip — seems to totally crush it. To be fair, this shouldn't come as a huge surprise; Moon already dazzled "Idol" viewers with a unique take on Radiohead's "Creep" during her audition, which she followed with an equally enjoyable cover of Thirty Seconds to Mars' "The Kill (Bury Me)." As Hilary Duff would say, the girl can rock.

Hollywood Week kicks off on Monday's "American Idol" (ABC, 8 pm ET). Is Moon an early favorite of yours this season? Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at her return, then drop a comment with your top contestants from Season 24 so far.